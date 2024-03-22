Bhutan deposits the Instruments of Ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) to the United Nations

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

March 20, 2024

Mr. Ken Shimizu, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Representative for Bhutan and Nepal called-on Hon’ble Foreign Minister today. The meeting discussed areas of cooperation and reaffirmed commitment to strengthen the long standing partnership between RGoB and FAO.

