Mr. Ken Shimizu, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Representative for Bhutan and Nepal called-on Hon’ble Foreign Minister today. The meeting discussed areas of cooperation and reaffirmed commitment to strengthen the long standing partnership between RGoB and FAO.
Check Also
Bhutan deposits the Instruments of Ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) to the United Nations
On behalf of the Royal Government of Bhutan, Mr Phuntsho Norbu, Chargé d’affaires, a.i., ...