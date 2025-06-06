28th Anniversary of the founding of BIMSTEC

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade observed the 28th anniversary of the founding of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) on 6 June 2025 by lighting a thousand butter lamps at Changangkha Lhakhang in Thimphu. H.E Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Foreign Minister, graced the event as the Chief Guest. The event was also attended by representatives from the diplomatic community and senior officials from the Ministry.

On this occasion, Hon’ble Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay and the Foreign Minister conveyed messages reaffirming Bhutan’s continued commitment to advancing regional cooperation through BIMSTEC.

BIMSTEC is a regional organization comprising seven Member States (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand). Established in 1997, BIMSTEC aims to foster regional cooperation and promote socio-economic development through collaborative efforts in various sectors. Bhutan joined the organization in 2004.