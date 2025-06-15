Press Release

Dr. Daniel Gustafson, Special Representative of the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, paid a call on Hon’ble Foreign Minister on 10 June 2025. Dr. Gustafson is in Bhutan to participate in the High-level Seminar on “Unlocking Agrifood Potential through Strategic Financing and Geographical Indications,” jointly organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and FAO.

Hon’ble Foreign Minister acknowledged the Special Representative’s longstanding association with FAO, including his previous role as Country Representative in New Delhi, where he also oversaw programmes in Bhutan. The meeting highlighted FAO’s valued partnership with Bhutan in advancing sustainable agriculture and rural development. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration under ongoing and future initiatives.