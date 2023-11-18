2nd Voice of Global South Summit (17 November 2023)

The Second Edition of Voice of Global South Summit was held on 17 November 2023 virtually. At the invitation of the Government of India, the Chief Advisor of the Interim Government, Chogyal Dago Rigdzin represented Bhutan at the Inaugural Leaders’ Session which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the Summit, the Chief Advisor thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India for their leadership in working toward a new world order that promotes the welfare of the Global South. The Chief Advisor highlighted the concerns and challenges faced by Bhutan with regard to climate financing and stressed on the need to reform the multilateral institutions for a more effective development financing, and to reflect current geopolitical realities.

The Summit is an initiative of the Government of India aimed at providing a common platform for the countries of Global South to share their perspectives and priorities. The overarching theme of the Summit is “Together for Everyone’s Growth with Everyone’s Trust”.

Following the Inaugural session, Dasho Chhewang Rinzin, Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade; and Aum Karma Hamu Dorjee, Advisor to the Ministry of Health attended the Foreign Ministers and Health Ministers’ sessions respectively.