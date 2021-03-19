Press release on virtual mission to Bhutan by Ms. Kanni Wignaraja, UNDP’s Director of Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific

Ms. Kanni Wignaraja, Assistant Secretary-General, Assistant UNDP Administrator and Director of Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific conducted a virtual mission to Bhutan from 10-17 March 2021. During the virtual mission, she called on Hon’ble Prime Minister, Hon’ble Foreign Minister and senior government officials and discussed ways to enhance partnership between UNDP and Bhutan.

Ms. Wignaraja commended Bhutan for its exemplary leadership in COVID-19 response and long-term economic recovery plan which looks to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the pandemic to transform the system. Given the pandemic has reversed development gains made by countries in recent decades, has committed to prevent significant setbacks to development in Bhutan through sustainable, inclusive, and resilient recovery.

The virtual mission provided an opportunity to take stock of the ongoing partnership between Bhutan and UNDP. It also provided an opportunity to discuss on new areas to further enhance the partnership through innovative ideas, climate financing, use of Accelerator Lab, digitalization, green employment, data and science.

Ms. Wignaraja assured UNDP’s commitment to continue to partner and support Bhutan in its socio economic development including Bhutan’s smooth and sustainable graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category.

The Royal Government thanked UNDP for its partnership and support to Bhutan’s socio economic development which spanned for over five decades and for their commitment to remain as partners.

UNDP has been supporting Bhutan since 1973 and has had a resident presence in the country since 1979. Mr. Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator visited the country to co-chair the 14th Round Table Meeting (RTM) in March 2019.

18 March 2021