Press Release

On 29th April 2021, the Government of Japan conferred “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star” upon Lyonpo Dago Tshering, former Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening the friendship between Japan and Bhutan. This is the first ever conferral of the Decoration by the Government of Japan upon a Bhutanese national.

The Order of the Rising Sun is awarded by the Emperor of Japan to individuals, both Japanese and foreign nationals in recognition of their meritorious service and distinguished achievements.

Lyonpo Dago Tshering served as the Minister of Home Affairs of Bhutan from 1991 to 1998. Lyonpo served as Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan from 1999 to 2008. During his tenure, many high-level visits, the highlight of which was the successful visit to Japan by a Bhutanese Prime Minister, and cultural exchanges between the two countries took place, which contributed to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the peoples of our two countries.