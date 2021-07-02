PRESS RELEASE

Mr. Sonam Tobgay, Director, Department of Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and H.E. Mr. Simon Wong, Ambassador of Singapore to Bhutan in New Delhi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) virtually on the Establishment of Model Technical Training Centres (MTTC) in the Technical Training Institute of Thimphu and Technical Training Institute of Khuruthang on 29 June 2021.

Concurrently, the Terms of Reference (TOR) detailing the areas of support was signed between Mr. Sonam Wangchuk, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Human Resources (MoLHR) of Bhutan and Mr. Bruce Poh, Chief Executive Officer, Institute of Technical Education Services (ITE-Education Services), Singapore. The ITE-Education Services of Singapore will provide technical assistance to MoLHR in developing Modal Technical Training Centers.

The Government of the Republic of Singapore through ITE-Education Services of Singapore will provide high-quality practice-oriented skills training for Bhutanese youth in Automotive Technology at Technical Training Institute-Thimphu and Facility Technology-Mechanical & Electrical at Technical Training Institute-Khuruthang, Punakha.

The first MoU between MoLHR of Bhutan and ITE-Education Services of Singapore was signed on 15 May 2017 in Thimphu during the Singapore Foreign Minister’s visit to Bhutan. The MoU was signed to strengthen the Technical & Vocational Education & Training (TVET) through establishment of collaboration and co-operation between MoLHR and ITE-Education Services, Singapore.