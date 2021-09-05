The 15th Round Table Meeting (RTM) between the Royal Government of Bhutan and Development Partners will be held on 2 September 2021 in Thimphu to review the progress and implementation of the 12th Five Year Plan.

The RTM is the highest forum for policy dialogue between the RGoB and its Development Partners. It is an opportunity to deepen understanding and partnership through sharing of development experiences including success, challenges and opportunities.

This year’s RTM is being held at a time when Bhutan is midway through its 12th Five-Year Plan and is set to graduate from the LDC category in 2023. This is an important milestone in its development journey. The RTM will provide updates on the progress of the 12th Five Year Plan and inform on the country’s macroeconomic performance and outlook. The RTM will also share challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and response measures of the RGoB.

The RTM will be convened in a hybrid format (in-person and virtual) considering the restrictions posed by the pandemic. A total of 146 participants, of which 94 representatives of Development Partners and 52 national participants will attend the RTM. Development Partners will deliver statements on the areas of cooperation with RGoB.

His Excellency Lyonpo Namgay Tshering, Vice Chair of the GNH Commission and Finance Minister of Bhutan will deliver the Keynote Address during the inaugural session of the RTM. His Excellency Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandi Dorji, Hon’ble Foreign Minister will Chair the 15th RTM.

The 14th RTM was held in March 2019 in Thimphu.