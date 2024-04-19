Third Foreign Office Consultation between the Royal Government of Bhutan and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh

The Third Foreign Office Consultation between the Royal Government of Bhutan and

the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh was held on 19 April 2024 in

Thimphu. The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Pema Choden, Royal

Government of Bhutan, and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Government of

Bangladesh.

During the Consultation, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including

trade and commerce, connectivity, human resource development among others. The

Consultation paved the way for further cooperation between the two countries.

The ties between Bhutan and Bangladesh predate the establishment of diplomatic

relations in 1973. Bhutan was among the first countries to recognise an independent

Bangladesh nation in 1971.

While in Bhutan, Foreign Secretary Momen also called on H.E. Lyonpo D.N.

Dhungyel, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.