Third Foreign Office Consultation between the Royal Government of Bhutan and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh

The Third Foreign Office Consultation between the Royal Government of Bhutan and
the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh was held on 19 April 2024 in
Thimphu. The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Pema Choden, Royal
Government of Bhutan, and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Government of
Bangladesh.
During the Consultation, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including
trade and commerce, connectivity, human resource development among others. The
Consultation paved the way for further cooperation between the two countries.
The ties between Bhutan and Bangladesh predate the establishment of diplomatic
relations in 1973. Bhutan was among the first countries to recognise an independent
Bangladesh nation in 1971.
While in Bhutan, Foreign Secretary Momen also called on H.E. Lyonpo D.N.
Dhungyel, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.