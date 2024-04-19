Additional Grant for the Project for the Construction of Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases

The Government of Japan will provide an additional grant of US$ 4.92 million to the Royal

Government of Bhutan for the construction of the Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases

(RCID) in Gidakom, Thimphu.

The Exchange of Notes for the additional grant was signed between Ambassador of Bhutan

to Japan V. Namgyel and Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan SUZUKI Hiroshi on 16 th April

2024 in New Delhi.

The construction of RCID is being undertaken with funding from the Government of Japan.

The additional grant will supplement the initial grant of US$ 19.5 million approved by the

Government of Japan in September 2022. The construction began in February 2023.

The 100-bedded RCID will be the first state-of-the-art hospital in the country with

comprehensive and specialized clinical and public health capabilities in the vital areas of

infectious diseases prevention, control and management.

At almost US$25 million, equivalent to Ngultrum two billion, the project is one of the

largest grant aids to be provided to Bhutan by Japan.

During the signing, Ambassador Namgyel conveyed deep appreciation to the Government

of Japan for approving the additional grant to meet the cost overrun for the construction of

the RCID and for the generous support Bhutan has been receiving from the Government of

Japan in many different areas, such as education, agriculture, telecommunications, rural

electrification, construction of bridges, building of schools, providing farm machinery fire

engines, police patrol cars, compactor trucks, ambulances and medical equipment. He also

conveyed the Royal Government of Bhutan’s deep appreciation for the support received

from the Government of Japan for economic revival in Bhutan.

Like all the other projects supported by the Government of Japan till date, this project too

will further strengthen the excellent bonds of friendship, understanding, and cooperation

between Bhutan and Japan.