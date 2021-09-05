15th Round Table Meeting

The 15th RTM has taken place at a crucial time in Bhutan’s development journey. Bhutan is halfway through its 12th Five-Year Plan and a little over two years remain before the country graduates from the LDC category in 2023.

The RTM provided an opportunity to discuss with our partners the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead of us as we continue to strive to meet our goals of the 12th Five Year Plan, and prepare for sustainable graduation in 2023.