Signing of the Implementing Arrangement (IA) between DITT & ISRO Concerning Cooperation on the Development of a Joint Small Satellite

September 25, 2021

A virtual signing ceremony was held today at the conference hall of the Ministry of Information and Communication (MoIC) to sign the Implementing Arrangement (IA) to jointly develop a small satellite for Bhutan. The IA was signed by Mr. Jigme Tenzing, Director, Department of Information Technology and Telecom (DITT), Royal Government of Bhutan and Shri R. Umamaheshwaram, Scientific Secretary, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

 In accordance with the IA, the DITT and ISRO will cooperate on the development of a joint satellite to be launched sometime towards the end of this year. This is in line with the MoU signed on 19th November 2020 between Bhutan and India on Collaboration in Peaceful Uses of Outer Space under the purview of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC). 

The event was graced by H.E. Ambassador Ruchira Khamboj, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Dasho Phuntsho Tobgay, Secretary, MoIC, Ambassador Pema Choden, Officiating Foreign Secretary  and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and MoIC.  Bhutan’s Ambassador to India, H.E. Ambassador Major General Vetsop Namgyel, senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, GoI and the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi also  attended the event through Video Conferencing.  

 The Hon’ble Minister, MoIC highlighted the Royal Vision of His Majesty The King to harness space technology and its applications for the benefit of the country, and to use space related activities to create a greater sense of interest and passion in the students for science, technology and innovation, also adding that this partnership will help elevate Bhutan’s space ambitions to great heights.

