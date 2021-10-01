Press Release

The RCSC in collaboration with Search Inside Yourself Leadership Institute successfully conducted a two days workshop for the first group of 23 employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 29 – 30 September 2021. The programme is intended to build practice of mindfulness to build emotional intelligence, improve focus and become more resilient and compassionate, both at work and in personal life. The Ministry officials are divided into three groups and the other two groups will avail their training in the coming days. The Ministry would like to thank RCSC for the valuable training.