Handing over of the Letter of Credence by Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor to Her Excellency Ms. Riita Resch, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Belgium, Brussels.

Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor, Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Republic of Finland handed over his Letter of Credence to H.E. Ms. Riita Resch, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Belgium, Brussels on 1st October 2021, for onward submission to His Excellency Mr. Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Finland. Due to the pandemic, credentials of non-resident Ambassadors to the Republic of Finland are being received by written procedures currently. The Letter of Credence will be presented to the President of the Republic of Finland on Thursday, 21 October 2021 by the Finish Protocol Services. Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor will be accredited as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Republic of Finland with effect from 21 October 2021. He is based in Brussels.

Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Finland was established in May 1986. Cooperation between Bhutan and Finland has been growing in recent years, with Finland supporting various study tours from Bhutan to Finland in the areas of sustainable forest management and education. Bhutan has also been receiving training offers from the Finnish Defence Forces International Center (FINCENT).