Presentation of Credentials by Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor to Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II of Denmark on 5 November 2021.

Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor presented his Letter of Credence to Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II of Denmark at the Amalienborg Palace on 5 November 2021, accrediting him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Kingdom of Denmark.

Kutshab conveyed the greetings and warm wishes of His Majesty The King, Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo to Her Majesty the Queen and the people of Denmark. He expressed the deep appreciation of the Royal Government of Bhutan for the generous support provided by Denmark to Bhutan for over three decades. He expressed his commitment to further deepen the friendship between Bhutan and Denmark.

Her Majesty the Queen warmly welcomed Kutshab to Denmark. She conveyed her warm wishes to His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo.