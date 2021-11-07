Press Release

His Majesty The King granted Dhar to Ambassador Pema Choden as the new Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 6 November 2021.

Ambassador Pema Choden has served as the Director General of the Department of Multilateral Affairs since 8 March 2021. Prior to this, she served as Bhutan’s resident Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union with concurrent accreditation to Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland and Spain, and from 2014-2016 as the resident Ambassador of Bhutan to Bangladesh with concurrent accreditation to the Maldives, Pakistan, South Korea and Sri Lanka.