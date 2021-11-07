Press Release

Kutshab Kinzang Dorji presented his Letters of Credence to His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of the Kingdom of Thailand on 5th November 2021, accrediting him as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Kingdom of Thailand. The Presentation of Credentials took place at the Ambara Villa, Royal Dusit Palace.

Bhutan and Thailand established diplomatic relations in November 1989. The two countries share close bonds of friendship and cooperation in diverse fields such as human resource development, tourism, education, health and agriculture, and people to people contact.