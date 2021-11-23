Press Release

Ambassador Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk presented his credentials to H.E. Ms. Ghada Fadhi Waly, Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna (UNOV) and Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Thursday, 19 November 2021 at the UN Office in Vienna. Ambassador Tenzin Rondel Wanghcuk is accredited as the Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations Office and other specialized UN agencies in Vienna.

Following the presentation of credentials Ambassador Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk and the Director-General exchanged views on strengthening engagements between Bhutan and the United Nations Offices in Vienna. They also discussed important areas of cooperation with UNODC. During the meeting, specific areas of support for ACC and BNCA were discussed and identified.

The Presentation of Credentials to the Federal President of the Republic of Austria, H.E Mr. Alexander Van der Bellen scheduled for 24 November 2021 and to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) had to be cancelled owing to the nation wide lock down in Austria from 22 November 2021.