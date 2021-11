Mr. Ken Shimizu, presented his credentials to Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandi Dorji, Minister of Foreign Affairs, accrediting him as FAO Representative to Bhutan today. Mr. Shimizu is based in Kathmandu.

Mr. Shimizu will also call on the Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture and Forests and meet with GNHC Secretary and other relevant RGoB officials. He will also visit FAO Projects in Paro, Punakha and Wangduephordang Dzongkhags.