Press Release

The new Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director to Bhutan, Mr. Shamit Chakravarti presented his Credentials to the Hon’ble Foreign Minister today. Mr. Chakravarti, who is an Indian National, is the second ADB Country Director of the ADB Resident Mission in Bhutan. The ADB Resident Mission was established in 2014 headed by a Resident Representative.

ADB is a regional development bank established in 1966 and is headquartered in the Philippines. It has 68 members and Bhutan became a member in 1982. Today, ADB is among Bhutan’s largest multilateral development partners.

Before his appointment as ADB Country Director, Mr. Chakravarti worked in the ADB as Principal Social Sector Specialist, South East Asia Human and Social Development Division. Prior to joining ADB in 2003, he had worked as a lecturer in Economics, St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University. He had also worked briefly with the World Bank and IMF.

The Presentation of Credentials was followed by a courtesy call on Hon’ble Foreign Minister by the ADB Country Director. He will call on Hon’ble Lyonchhen tomorrow.