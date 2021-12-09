Press Release

Bhutan observed the 37th SAARC Charter Day on 8th December at the Changangkha Lhakhang with the lighting of a thousand butter lamps and prayers. Foreign Secretary, members of the diplomatic community and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the event. The SAARC Charter signed on 8th December 1985 at the first SAARC Summit in Dhaka marks the establishment of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Since then, 8th December is observed as the SAARC Charter Day. The Eight Member States, SAARC Secretariat, SAARC Regional Centres, SAARC Apex and SAARC Recognized Bodies commemorate the Charter Day by organizing various events related to the SAARC themes. The Day is commemorated to raise public awareness about the Member States’ commitment to the SAARC process. It is also celebrated to highlight the major achievements of the association.

The primary objective of SAARC as enshrined in the Charter is to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region through eradication of poverty, accelerated economic growth and advancement in socio-cultural development.

Bhutan became a founding member of SAARC under the visionary leadership of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Department of Regional Cooperation

Ministry of Foreign Affairs