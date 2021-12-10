Press Release





Coinciding with the auspicious Zakar, H.E. Mr. Jigme Thinlye Namgyal assumed the post of the Consul General of the Royal Bhutanese Consulate General, Guwahati, in a small Tendrel ceremony. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Director General, Department of Disaster Management under the Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs. He was also the member secretary of the National Covid-19 Task Force.

His Excellency Mr. Namgyal is the second Consul General of Bhutan in Guwahati since its establishment in 2018.