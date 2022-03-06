Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
STEM Opportunities for Bhutan at IIT Gandhinagar

March 1, 2022

IIT Gandhinagar has launched the international admissions portal for the academic year 2022-2023 on its website https://iitgn.ac.in. All interested applicants have to submit online applications and the last date for receiving online application is 24 March 2022. Those interested to take up this M Tech opportunity are requested to contact Mr. Krishnendu Banerjee (Education Officer, Second Secretary, India House, Thimphu) at phone No. 17114201 & email id edu.thimphu@mea.gov.in for further details.
 
Successful candidates are requested to inform the Ministry via email to Ms. Tshewang Dema, South Asia and Middle East Division at the following email tshewangdema@mfa.gov.bt.

