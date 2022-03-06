STEM Opportunities for Bhutan at IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Gandhinagar has launched the international admissions portal for the academic year 2022-2023 on its website https://iitgn.ac.in. All interested applicants have to submit online applications and the last date for receiving online application is 24 March 2022. Those interested to take up this M Tech opportunity are requested to contact Mr. Krishnendu Banerjee (Education Officer, Second Secretary, India House, Thimphu) at phone No. 17114201 & email id edu.thimphu@mea.gov.in for further details.
Successful candidates are requested to inform the Ministry via email to Ms. Tshewang Dema, South Asia and Middle East Division at the following email tshewangdema@mfa.gov.bt.