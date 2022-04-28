Advisory for travellers to Thailand

While international travellers entering Thailand are no longer required to do a pre-departure RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travel, it has been observed that many Bhutanese visiting Thailand are testing positive upon arrival. As per the existing regulations, international travellers who test positive upon arrival are required to undergo either hotel or hospital isolation, on self-payment basis, for 7-10 days depending on the severity of symptoms. All Bhutanese who intend to visit Thailand are encouraged to do a pre-departure RT-PCR test and reschedule their travel, if they test positive, in order to avoid inconveniences and expenditure on hospital or hotel isolation.