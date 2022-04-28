Press Release

His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of the Government of India will make an official visit to Bhutan from 29-30 April 2022, at the invitation of Hon’ble Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandi Dorji, Minister for Foreign Affairs. He will be accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs. This will be the first high-level official visit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the visit, Dr. Jaishankar will receive Audiences with His Majesty The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo.

Dr. Jaishankar will also call on Lyonchhen (Dr.) Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister, and meet with Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandi Dorji, Minister for Foreign Affairs to discuss matters of mutual interest. The visit is in keeping with the long-established tradition of regular exchange of high-level visits between Bhutan and India. The External Affairs Minister’s visit will further strengthen the already existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.