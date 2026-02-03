Press Release

Hon’ble Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay will participate in the World Governments Summit 2026 (WGS2026) at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai from 03 to 05 February 2026.

The World Governments Summit (WGS) was established in 2013 under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai.

The Summit convenes leaders from the governments, international organisations, business and civil society to drive the conversation on the future of governance by harnessing innovation and technology.

The Prime Minister will speak on Bhutan’s approach to development through the lens of Gross National Happiness, with a spotlight on sustainable urban innovation – the transformative journey of Gelephu Mindfulness City. In addition to addressing the Summit, the Prime Minister will engage in high-level discussions with leaders of the United Arab Emirates and business leaders to strengthen bilateral partnerships and explore investment opportunities.