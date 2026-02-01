Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Press Release

January 30, 2026

On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl, Director General of the Department of Multilateral Affairs, delivered a presentation on 30 January to the 2025 cohort of civil servant recruits undergoing the Foundational In-Service Training (FIT) at the Royal Institute of Management.

The presentation covered a range of topics, including the evolution of Bhutan’s foreign policy, its key foreign policy priorities and the country’s external engagements.

The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer segment with the trainees.

