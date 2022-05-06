Press Release

Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor presented his Letters of Credence to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany at Schloss Bellevue in Berlin on 5th May 2022, accrediting him as the First Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Federal Republic of Germany.

Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor conveyed the greetings of His Majesty the King, the people and the Royal Government of Bhutan to the Federal President and to the German people. He conveyed the appreciation of the Royal Government for the generous support that Bhutan has received from Germany, bilaterally and multilaterally, in the past few decades. He expressed the hope to further strengthen the bilateral relations and enhance the existing cooperation into new spheres of private sector, trade and investment partnerships.

The Federal President welcomed Kutshab’s appointment as the First Ambassador of Bhutan to Germany and expressed the hope that the friendly relations between the two countries would be further strengthened.

During the visit, Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor met with the officials of the Federal Foreign Office, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action and the German Confederation of Skilled Crafts and Small Businesses among other agencies.

Formal diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Germany were established in November 2020. However, cooperation between the two countries dates back to the early 1970s.

Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor is the resident Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union with concurrent accreditation to Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.