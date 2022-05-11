Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Home » Announcements » Vacancy Announcement

Vacancy Announcement

May 10, 2022

International Organization for Migration has invited interested individuals to apply for a Junior Professional Officer Programme (JPO) on behalf of the Nedworc Foundation. The Junior Professional Officer Programme (JPO) aims to give young professionals an opportunity to work in a UN organisation for two to three years – and thus get a foothold in the UN system and gain valuable experience for a continued career within the field of global development. Currently some 30 countries finance the programme for their nationals, but only a few sponsor citizens from developing countries. 

The Netherlands represented by the Nedworc Foundation is now widening the scope for the Dutch JPO programme. For more information on the Dutch JPO programme please visit https://nedworcfoundation.nl/junior-professional-officers-programme/.

 To be a JPO is a unique opportunity to work for the UN and a great way to start an international career.  It is also important for the UN to have a diverse workforce that fully represent the whole world population which UN works.  

Check Also

𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

The WHO has announced vacancies for positions in the Young Professionals Programme on their website. ...

© Copyright 2021, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.