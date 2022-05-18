Press Release



H.E. Kinzang Dorji, Ambassador of Bhutan to Thailand received ten (10) volunteers from the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), under the aegis of the Friends from Thailand Programme, at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Thailand. The volunteers will travel to Bhutan on 17 May 2022 and will be attached with various agencies for an initial period of one year in the following areas of expertise:

Community and Tourism Development Specialist Dairy Food Microbiologist Dairy Technologist Audio Visual Trainer Information Technology Communication Officer

During the ceremony, the Ambassador expressed the gratitude of the Royal Government of Bhutan to Thailand for their continued support in strengthening the human resource capacity of Bhutan, and promotion of people to people contact, which contributes towards enhancing the close ties of cooperation between the two Kingdoms. The Ambassador also took the opportunity to thank all past volunteers for their service to Bhutan and wished the current volunteers a fruitful stay in Bhutan.

The Royal Government of Bhutan and the Royal Thai Government signed the Memorandum of Understanding on the Framework of Friends from Thailand Programme in September 2007. Under the MoU, the Royal Thai Government will provide volunteers in the areas of Agriculture, Public Health, Tourism, Vocational fields, and private sectors.