Presentation of Credentials by Ambassadors-designate of Germany, Argentina, Thailand, Cuba, Israel and Colombia to Bhutan.

The Ambassadors of Germany, Argentina, Thailand, Cuba, Israel, and Colombia to Bhutan presented their credentials to His Majesty The King today. The Presentation of Credentials ceremony was held in the Grand Kuenray at Tashichhodzong.

His Excellency Mr. Walter J. Lindner is the first Ambassador of Germany to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. He was appointed as Germany’s Ambassador to Bhutan on 3 rd March, 2021. Bhutan established diplomatic relations with Germany on 25 th November, 2020. His Excellency Mr. Hugo Javier Gobbi is the fourth Ambassador of Argentina to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. He was appointed as Argentina’s Ambassador to Bhutan on 4th March, 2021. Bhutan established diplomatic relations with Argentina on 12th March, 2012. Her Excellency Ms. Makawadee Sumitmor is the twelfth Ambassador of Thailand to Bhutan with residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh. She was appointed as Thailand’s Ambassador to Bhutan on 25th July, 2021. Bhutan established diplomatic relations with Thailand on 14th November, 1989. His Excellency Mr. Alejandro Simancas Marin is the third Ambassador of Cuba to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. He was appointed as Cuba’s Ambassador to Bhutan on 28th July, 2021. Bhutan established diplomatic relations with Cuba on 26th September, 2011. His Excellency Mr. Naor Gilon is the first Ambassador of Israel to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. He was appointed as Israel’s Ambassador to Bhutan on 1st September, 2021. Bhutan established diplomatic relations with Israel on 12th December, 2020. Her Excellency Ms. Mariana Pacheco Montes is the fourth Ambassador of Colombia to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. She was appointed as Colombia’s Ambassador to Bhutan on 24th November, 2021. Bhutan established diplomatic relations with Colombia on 21st December, 2012.

The Ambassadors will be calling on the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and other senior officials of the Royal Government to discuss cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

This is the first credentials ceremony since January 2020.