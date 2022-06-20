Press Release

A thousand butter lamps ceremony was organized by His Majesty’s Secretariat in honor of the late Mr. Uffe Ellemann-Jensen, former Foreign Minister of Denmark from 1982 – 1993. The ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister, former Chief Justice Lyonpo Sonam Tobgye, former MoIC Secretary Dasho Kinley Dorji and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Late Mr. Ellemann-Jensen was the Foreign Minister at the time of establishment of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Denmark, and was primarily responsible for selecting Bhutan to become a Danish programme country. He was leader of the Danish Liberal Party Venstre and President of European Liberals (ALDE) until 2000.