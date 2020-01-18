Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Press Release

January 15, 2020

1. H.E. Mr. Kang-il Hu, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bhutan, handed over seven Protocol cars to Ambassador Kinga Singye, Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today in Thimphu.

2. The senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Gross National Happiness Commission, and other officials attended the handing-over ceremony.

3. The protocol cars are provided by the Government of the Republic of Korea to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Royal Government of Bhutan, under small-scale grant assistance scheme. A total of 18 cars have been donated by the Republic of Korea.

4. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and the Republic of Korea in 1987, the two countries enjoy warm and cordial relations.

