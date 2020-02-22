Celebration of 40th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty The King by the RBE, Bangkok in Thailand

The Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Thailand celebrated the 40th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty The King with a grand reception at the Athenee Hotel in Bangkok. The reception was well attended with over 600 guests which included members of the Privy Council, diplomatic corps, Thai government officials, the Bhutanese community and friends of Bhutan. The program began with the offering of Zhabten for the wellbeing of His Majesty.

The Ambassador in his welcome remarks said that the institution of Monarchy is the bedrock of the Bhutanese nation, identity and sovereignty. He said that Bhutan has been blessed with a succession of visionary and selfless monarchs who have always placed the interest of the nation above all else. He highlighted that Bhutan’s journey into the 21st century continues at unprecedented levels of peace, progress, and prosperity under the benevolent reign of His Majesty The King. The Ambassador informed the gathering that the 40th Birth Anniversary is significant and auspicious occasion for the Bhutanese to pay tribute and celebrate the outstanding leadership of a selfless King, whose singular goal is to improve the social and economic wellbeing of the Bhutanese people while preserving, protecting and enhancing Bhutan’s status as a sovereign independent nation.

The Bhutanese students studying in various Universities in Thailand presented a variety of cultural performances. Bhutanese cuisine and drinks were served. The guests also had the opportunity to view Royal photographs of His Majesty, as well as photographs taken by His Majesty during various occasions which were displayed in the gallery at the reception. The reception concluded with Tashi-Lebay.