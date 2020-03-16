Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Print Friendly

Notification (Mandatory quarantine and suspension of issuance of passports)

March 16, 2020

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 all travelers entering Bhutan will be quarantined for 14 days at the designated quarantine facility effective 16 March 2020. Individuals are REQUESTED and HONESTLY declare your travel history at points of entry.

Further, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify that the issuance of all categories of passport is suspended immediately until further notice. Kindly contact the following officials of the Passport Division, Department of Protocol. Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further information.

Tshewang Dorji T (Tel:17114330)
Pema Choden (Tel:17663275)
Tshewang Lham (Tel:17670408)
Nidup Zangmo (Tel:17825479)

Read More…

Check Also

Information for Parents of Student/Student/Travellers returning to Bhutan

Ministry of Health (MoH) of Bhutan requests all the parents of those students studying abroad/Student/Travellers ...

© Copyright 2016,Ministry of Foreign Affairs.