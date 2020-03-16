Notification (Mandatory quarantine and suspension of issuance of passports)

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 all travelers entering Bhutan will be quarantined for 14 days at the designated quarantine facility effective 16 March 2020. Individuals are REQUESTED and HONESTLY declare your travel history at points of entry.

Further, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify that the issuance of all categories of passport is suspended immediately until further notice. Kindly contact the following officials of the Passport Division, Department of Protocol. Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further information.

Tshewang Dorji T (Tel:17114330)

Pema Choden (Tel:17663275)

Tshewang Lham (Tel:17670408)

Nidup Zangmo (Tel:17825479)

