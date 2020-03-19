Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
March 19, 2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify that, in view of the need to take more measures to prevent COVID-19, the travel advisory issued by the Ministry vide letter no. MFA/PDD/W1 dated 7 March 2020 is withdrawn herewith.

Accordingly the para (V) of the notification of the Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs (vide order no. Tha (01) 2020/2136 dated 6 March 2020) will apply: “re-entry of all foreigners holding valid visa, work permits and other immigration permits travelling to Bhutan from any COVID-19 affected countries or if they have visited or transited through COVID-19 affected countries stands suspended until further notice.”

Notification of 7th March 2020

