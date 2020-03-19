The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify that, in view of the need to take more measures to prevent COVID-19, the travel advisory issued by the Ministry vide letter no. MFA/PDD/W1 dated 7 March 2020 is withdrawn herewith.

Accordingly the para (V) of the notification of the Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs (vide order no. Tha (01) 2020/2136 dated 6 March 2020) will apply: “re-entry of all foreigners holding valid visa, work permits and other immigration permits travelling to Bhutan from any COVID-19 affected countries or if they have visited or transited through COVID-19 affected countries stands suspended until further notice.”

Notification of 7th March 2020