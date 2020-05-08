The Third High Impact Community Development Project/ Small Development Project Committee meeting of the 12th FYP between RGoB and GoI is held today

The 3rd Bhutan – India High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) /Small Development Project Committee (SDPC) meeting between the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Government of India for the 12th Five Year Plan (FYP) was held on 6th May 2020 at Hotel Taj Tashi in Thimphu. The RGoB delegation was led by Mr. Sonam Tobgay, Director, Bilateral Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with officials from the Gross National Happiness Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Finance. The GoI delegation was led by Mr. Sameer D. Akolkar, Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Thimphu.

During the meeting, 110 projects amounting to Nu. 1732.075 million was approved, covering urban infrastructure, farm roads, irrigation channels, bridges, health & education infrastructure, Renewable Natural Resources Infrastructure and entrepreneurial skills development. These projects will create economic opportunities for the rural communities and contribute to improved livelihoods, job opportunities and food security. These projects are also timely as they will provide a boost to the economy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 8500 million committed for HICDP/SDP in the 12th FYP, the GoI has approved Nu. 7,469.189 million under 1st, 2nd and 3rd batches of the project. So far, we have received Nu. 2830.295 million which amounts to 33.297 percent of the total fund committed as on 27th April, 2020. All projects are progressing as per the schedule of the 12th Five Year Plan.

The leader of the Indian delegation conveyed the assurance of the Government of India, to release in a timely manner all required funds to ensure smooth implementation of the projects. The leader of the Bhutanese delegation thanked GoI for their continued goodwill, cooperation and support.

Thimphu, 6th May 2020