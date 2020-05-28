PRESS RELEASE

Signing Ceremony of the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship

Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan V. Namgyel and Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan Satoshi Suzuki signed the Exchange of Notes for the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship on 27th May 2020 in New Delhi.

The Government of Japan will provide a grant of Yen 174 million to the Royal Government of Bhutan to support 9 Master’s and 1 PhD courses for young government officials in Japanese universities. Candidates for the courses will be selected in September 2020.

The Project for Human Development Scholarship provides full scholarship with the objective to support human resource development and to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries. The Royal Civil Service Commission has identified four key areas for the scholarship courses: agricultural and rural development; industrial foundation development; infrastructure development for sustainable economic growth; and counter measures for climate change and disaster risk management.

High-quality human resource is the key to the economic and social development of a nation. As such, enhancing the knowledge and qualification of Bhutanese government officials in the four key areas identified by the Royal Civil Service Commission will enhance the capacity of the civil service to contribute to Bhutan’s socio-economic development.

The Government of Japan has been generously supporting Bhutan in many different areas, such as agriculture, telecommunications, rural electrification, construction of bridges, building of schools, providing fire engines, police patrol cars, compactor trucks, ambulances, and medical equipment and farm machinery. The Royal Government of Bhutan also deeply appreciates the recent support received from the Government of Japan to fight against the spread of COVID-19.

This is the third Exchange of Notes signed for the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship. The first Exchange of Notes for the project was signed in 2018 in Thimphu coinciding with the visit of the Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono to Bhutan. 10 government officials from various agencies are currently undergoing Master’s and PhD courses in Japanese universities. Like all the other projects supported by the Government of Japan till date, this project too will strengthen the excellent bonds of friendship, understanding, and cooperation that exist between Bhutan and Japan.

Ambassador V. Namgyel conveyed the deep appreciation of the Royal Government and people of Bhutan to the Government and people of Japan for their steadfast and generous support to Bhutan’s socio-economic development for many years, and for their assurances of continued support in the years ahead.

Royal Bhutanese Embassy

New Delhi

27 May 2020