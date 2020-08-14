Press Release

Bhutan’s Ambassador to Bangladesh, Mr. Rinchen Kuentsyl, presented his Letter of Credence to His Excellency Md. Abdul Hamid, the President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, at the Bangabhaban, the official residence of the President, on 12 August 2020.

The credentials ceremony was attended by Foreign Secretary Mr. Masud Bin Momen, Chief of Protocol Mr. Md. Amanul Haq, Maj. General SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman, Military Secretary to the Honorable President, and senior officials from the President’s Office and the Government of Bangladesh.

Following the ceremony at the Presidential Residence, Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl paid a courtesy call on the Honorable President and conveyed the warmest greetings and best wishes of Their Majesties, Prime Minister and the people of Bhutan to the Honorable President and the friendly people of Bangladesh.

Bhutan and Bangladesh established diplomatic relations in 1973 and resident Embassies were set up in 1980. Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl is the 13th Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. He is also concurrently accredited to Maldives, Pakistan, South Korea and Sri Lanka, with residence in Bangladesh.

Royal Bhutanese Embassy

Dhaka, Bangladesh.

August 13, 2020