Press Release

On behalf of the Federal Government of Switzerland and the Swiss Embassy in New Delhi in India, the Honorary Consul of Switzerland to Bhutan, Lyonpo Kinzang Dorji, handed over 3500 RT-PCR and 5000 Lab based Antibody test kits to the Health Secretary today.

Upon the request of the Royal Government of Bhutan, Switzerland agreed to provide 7,000 RT-PCR and 10,000 Lab based Antibody test kits worth CHF 100,000 equivalent to Nu.8.10 million to support Bhutan in its ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The test kits are being sent to Bhutan in two shipments with each shipment delivering 3500 RT-PCR and 5000 Lab based Antibody test kits. The first supplies reached Bhutan on 7 November 2020. The second consignment will be received after three months. The Health Secretary conveyed the deep appreciation of the Royal Government of Bhutan to the Federal Government of Switzerland for the generous support extended to Bhutan.

9 November 2020

Thimphu