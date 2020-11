His Majesty The King conferred Dakyen to the Zhung Drongyer (Chief of Protocol) today, at the Tashichhodzong. Mr. Ugyen Gonphel was appointed as the Zhung Drongyer, by His Majesty The King, on 6 May 2020. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Gonphel served as the Dy. Chief of Protocol in the Ministry.

The Ministry extends its heartiest congratulations to Mr. Gonphel and wishes him the best.