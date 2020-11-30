Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
WIPO Vacancy Announcements / Avis de vacance d’emploi OMPI

November 30, 2020

We have the pleasure to inform you that the following vacancy announcement has been published on our career site:

ASSOCIATE FINANCE OFFICER – P2 – 20256-FT

Financial Reporting Section, Finance Division, Department of Program Planning and Finance, Administration and Management Sector

Application Deadline – 24-December-2020

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING APPLICATION DEADLINE: Please note that the deadline for applications is indicated in local time as per the time zone of the applicant’s location.

View listing at: https://wipo.taleo.net/careersection/wp_2/jobsearch.ftl?lang=en

