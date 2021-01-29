Ambassador Tenzin R. Wangchuk presented his letters of credence, accrediting him as the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the World Food Programme (WFP) based in Rome, Italy, to Mr. David Beasley, Executive Director of the WFP on Monday, 25 January 2022 virtually.

Following the presentation of credentials, Ambassador Tenzin R. Wangchuk and the Executive Director Beasley held an informal discussion during which Ambassador Wangchuk conveyed the warm greetings from Foreign Minister Lyopo (Dr) Tandi Dorji and the gratitude of the Royal Government of Bhutan for the support extended by WFP since 1976. He also congratulated WFP on being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020.

They also discussed ongoing collaboration between Bhutan and WFP and agreed to further strengthen collaboration between the two sides. Ambassador also requested for continuation of WFP presence in Bhutan post 2023.

PMB Geneva