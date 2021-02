This year is the 50th anniversary of Bhutan’s membership to the United Nations. Bhutan was admitted as the 128th member of the United Nation on 21st September 1971. To kick-start the yearlong celebrations, the Ministry invited Mr. Gerald Daly, Resident Coordinator of UN Bhutan to deliver a lecture at the MFA Lecture Series.

Mr. Daly spoke on ‘A 21st Century Perspective on Bhutan and International Relations’, on 17th February 2021.