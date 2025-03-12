Bhutan-India Government Level Meeting to review boundary-related field work

A meeting between the officials from the Office of International Boundaries, Royal Government of Bhutan, and Survey of India, Government of India, was held in New Delhi on 06-07 March 2025 to review matters relating to boundary-related field work.The Bhutanese side was led by Mr. Letho T Tangbi, Secretary, International Boundaries, Royal Government of Bhutan, and the Indian side by the Surveyor General of India, Shri Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the progress of the work carried out by respective field survey teams on Boundary related matters and expressed satisfaction with the achievements. They also finalised the work plan for the next three field seasons.

Further, the two sides discussed prospects for collaboration in technology and capacity building in survey and boundary related work.

Bhutan and India enjoy close ties of friendship and cooperation, underpinned by mutual trust, shared values, and utmost goodwill at all levels. The meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere and is in keeping with the tradition of regular dialogues in all sectors of bilateral cooperation.