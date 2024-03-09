The members of the German-South Asia Parliamentary Group of the German Parliament (Bundestag) called on the Hon’ble Foreign Minister

(Hon’ble Foreign Minister with the members of the German-South Asia Parliamentary Group of the German Parliament (Bundestag))

The German-South Asia Parliamentary Group of the German Parliament (Bundestag) led by Hon’ble Renate Elly Künast, Member of German Parliament (Bundestag) called on Hon’ble Foreign Minister on Thursday, 7 March 2024.

The visit is part of an annual visit programme by the German-South Asia Parliamentary Group of the German Parliament to familiarise themselves with the governments and parliamentary systems in South Asia and also to strengthen contacts.

During the meeting, Hon’ble Foreign Minister discussed a wide range of areas of mutual interest to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Bhutan and Germany.

Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Germany was established in November 2020 amidst COVID pandemic reflecting the commitment of both the governments to advance the bilateral relations.