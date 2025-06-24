Important Public Notification

In view of the recent notifications issued by the United States Government on strengthened measures concerning border security and immigration enforcement, the following advisory is being issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade for Bhutanese nationals living in the United States:

1. All Bhutanese nationals are urged to strictly comply with US immigration laws and regulations at all times.

2. Bhutanese nationals without lawful immigration status are strongly urged to self-deport at the earliest opportunity.

3. Voluntary departure (self-deportation) may include financial assistance for travel to Bhutan from the relevant US government agency.

4. Registration for voluntary departure can be completed through the US CBP Home Mobile Application at: https://www.cbp.gov/about/mobile-apps-directory/cbphome

5. Enforcement of US immigration laws and regulations is the sovereign prerogative of the United States government. All Bhutanese must fully comply with directives issued by US immigration authorities at all times.

6. Relevant Notifications issued by the US government in the past have been disseminated via mainstream national media and social media to enable all Bhutanese who do not have lawful immigration status to take an informed decision.

7. The Royal Government of Bhutan will not be in a position to intervene or provide consular support in cases of non-compliance with US immigration laws and regulations.

8. The Ministry appeals to all Bhutanese nationals in the United States to act responsibly and in accordance with applicable laws.