Press Release

A delegation from Thailand presented a 80-volume World Tipitaka Sajjhaya Phonetic Editions to His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen today during a special ceremony held at the Grand Kuenrey Hall, Tashichhodzong in Thimphu.

The Tipitaka is the oldest complete collection of Buddhist scriptures. During the First Buddhist Council three months after the Parinirvana of Lord Buddha in Rajgir, the disciples of Lord Buddha gathered to recite the Buddha’s teachings. The teachings were arranged and classified into what is called the Tipitaka.

Also known as the Pali Canon, the Tipitaka forms the doctrinal foundation of the Theravada tradition of Buddhism. Tipitaka is to the Theravada tradition what Kangyur and Tengyur are to the Mahayana Buddhist tradition. The World Tipitaka Sajjhaya Phonetic Editions are a specially transcribed version of the Tipitaka using a phonetic system in order to preserve and standardise the original Pali pronunciation of the Tipitaka.

The editions were developed to facilitate accurate oral transmission of the Tipitaka, ensuring that recitations maintain consistency across different linguistic backgrounds. It employs a phonetic script that represents the correct Pali pronunciation, making it useful for monks, scholars, and practitioners who rely on oral chanting and memorisation. The term Sajjhaya refers to the traditional recitation or chanting of Buddhist texts, often practiced in Theravada monastic communities.

The World Tipitaka Sajjhaya Phonetic Editions have 80 volumes in two editions. The first edition with 40 volumes features the King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s Edition with Pali phonetic reference. It uses the Siam script together with the Roman script. These editions were first published in 2016 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The presentation of the revered texts to His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen by Thailand is a testament to the excellent relations between Bhutan and Thailand anchored in the close bonds between the Royal Families of the two countries and the shared spiritual heritage.