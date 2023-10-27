Joint Press Release on the 25th Round of Boundary Talks between Bhutan and China

The 25th Round of Boundary Talks between Bhutan and China was held in Beijing on 23rd and 24th October 2023. Lyonpo (Dr) Tandi Dorji, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Bhutan, led the Bhutanese delegation and H.E. Mr. Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Minister of China, led the Chinese delegation.

The two sides held in-depth discussions on the boundary negotiations and noted the progress made through a series of Expert Group Meetings since the 24th Round of Boundary Talks in 2016. The two leaders of the delegations commended the Expert Group for the work done and agreed to build on the positive momentum.

During the talks, the two leaders of the delegations signed the Cooperation Agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Bhutan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the Responsibilities and Functions of the Joint Technical Team (JTT) on the Delimitation and Demarcation of the Bhutan-China Boundary. The JTT was established during the 13th Expert Group Meeting to assist the Expert Group in the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Three-Step Roadmap.

The two sides agreed to continue working together to simultaneously push forward the implementation of all the steps of the Three-Step Roadmap.

The discussions were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere in keeping with the ties of friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and China. The two sides also exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandi Dorji also had meetings with H.E. Mr. Han Zheng, Chinese Vice President, and H.E. Mr. Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister for Foreign Affairs of China. The Bhutanese delegation also visited places of historical and cultural significance.