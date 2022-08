New Ambassador of India to Bhutan, H.E. Mr. Sudhakar Dalela, presents his credentials to His Majesty The King

The new Ambassador of India to Bhutan, His Excellency Mr. Sudhakar Dalela, presented his credentials to His Majesty the King, today.

Ambassador Dalela joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1993 and has served in Indian Missions in Israel, Brazil, Switzerland and Bangladesh. Prior to the current appointment, he served as the Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington D.C.

The Foreign Minister will host a reception in honour of Ambassador Dalela this evening.